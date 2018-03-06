EU set to remove Bahrain, Marshall Islands, Saint Lucia from tax haven list

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers are set to remove Bahrain, the Marshall Islands and Saint Lucia from an EU list of tax havens next week, bringing down the number of listed jurisdictions to six, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.

The move, proposed by EU experts and set to be endorsed by ministers in a meeting on March 13, follows the delisting of eight other jurisdictions in January, from a total of 17 initially included in the list when it was set up in December.

The six jurisdictions that remain on the blacklist are American Samoa, Guam, Namibia, Palau, Samoa and Trinidad and Tobago.

Bahrain, the Marshall Islands and Saint Lucia were delisted after they made “specific commitments” to adapt their tax rules and practices to EU standards, the document says. These commitments are not public. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)