EU to add Bermuda to tax haven list, Italy blocks UAE listing

BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers are set to add on Tuesday the British territory of Bermuda to the bloc’s tax haven blacklist in a major revamp of the listing, an EU document seen by Reuters showed.

The draft list prepared by EU tax experts also includes the United Arab Emirates, but Italy and Estonia are blocking the listing of the Middle Eastern financial center, the document showed. The final decision will be made by ministers at a meeting on Tuesday. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)