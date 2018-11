BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said on Tuesday a European Union plan to impose a 3 percent tax on the turnover of digital giants was a bad idea that would trigger retaliation from the United States.

“Of course there will be a reaction from the U.S.,” Jensen told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU finance ministers which will discuss the issue. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio Editing by Andrew Heavens)