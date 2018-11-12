Germany wants binding agreement on digital tax at December EU meeting

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told a magazine he was in favour of getting a binding agreement on digital tax at a meeting of European finance ministers in December, adding that he supported the French model.

He told Der Spiegel that if an international agreement on tax avoidance was not reached, the European Union should push ahead with minimum corporate tax rates and effective taxation of digital companies from January 2021. He said Germany was basically in agreement with France on such an approach. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)