Italy to apply national tax on internet firms if no EU deal by year end- Tria

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italy will apply a national tax on digital companies if there is no deal on an EU-wide levy by the end of the year, Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said on Tuesday.

Tria told a streamed meeting of European Union finance ministers that Rome had already introduced a national tax but suspended it pending a possible deal at EU level. If there was no such agreement by the end of the year, Italy would proceed alone, he told ministers. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)