Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 6, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy to apply national tax on internet firms if no EU deal by year end- Tria

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italy will apply a national tax on digital companies if there is no deal on an EU-wide levy by the end of the year, Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said on Tuesday.

Tria told a streamed meeting of European Union finance ministers that Rome had already introduced a national tax but suspended it pending a possible deal at EU level. If there was no such agreement by the end of the year, Italy would proceed alone, he told ministers. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.