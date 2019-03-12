Regulatory News - Americas
EU ditches digital tax plan, to work for global reform

BRUSSELS, March 12 (Reuters) - European Union governments on Tuesday scrapped a plan to introduce an EU-wide digital tax as some states opposed it, the Romanian presidency of the EU said.

Speaking in a public session of a meeting of EU finance ministers, Romania’s Eugen Teodorovici said there was no agreement on the tax despite months of talks.

He said ministers would focus on trying to reach a common position for a reform of digital taxation at a global level. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)

