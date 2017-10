LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain does not believe its tax laws are incompatible with European Union rules, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday after the EU opened an investigation into a British tax scheme.

“We do not believe these rules are incompatible with EU law, but we will cooperate with the European Commission’s investigation,” the spokeswoman told reporters. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)