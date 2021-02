FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers kept Turkey off their list of tax havens on Tuesday because of progress made with Ankara on tax cooperation, the Portugues presidency of the EU said.

“We were able to make progress in cooperation with Turkey on tax matter so it was not added to the list,” Portuguese Finance Minister Joao Leao told a news conference.