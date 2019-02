BRUSSELS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday accused Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica of breaking a promise made five years ago to help rivals enter the German market, in return for regulatory approval for its E-Plus acquisition.

The European Commission said it had sent a statement of objections, or a charge sheet, to Telefonica, giving it until April 5 to respond to the charge. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)