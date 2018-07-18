FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's NLMK hopes EU's steel curbs will leave it unaffected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s steel producer NLMK says it hopes to continue business as usual despite the European Union’s proposal to introduce measures preventing a surge of steel imports into the bloc.

“(We) expect the (EU’s) tariff quotas to allow us continuing supplies in the normal course,” NLMK told Reuters.

The European Commission has proposed a combination of a quota and a tariff to counter EU concerns that steel products no longer imported into the United States would instead flood European markets. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
