FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
July 5, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU countries back measures to limit steel imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 5 (Reuters) - European Union countries voted on Thursday in favour of provisional measures proposed by the European Commission to curb steel imports into the bloc, a Commission spokesman said.

The Commission has proposed a combination of a quota and a tariff to prevent a surge of steel imports, notably since the United States imposed levies on incoming steel and aluminium.

“This is intended to prevent the negative effects of trade diversion, but at the same time maintain traditional supply and effective competition on the EU market,” the spokesman said.

The quota would be a reflection of imports over recent years, with a 25 percent tariff set for volumes exceeding that amount, according to sources familiar with the proposal.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.