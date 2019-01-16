EU countries clear steel import curb until July 2021

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - European Union countries have backed a scheme to limit imports of steel into the bloc following U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium entering the United States, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

It means that all steel imports will be subject to an effective cap until July 2021 to counter concerns of EU producers that European markets could be flooded by steel products that are no longer being imported into the U.S.

The bloc had already imposed “safeguard” measures on a provisional basis on imports of 23 steel product types in July, with an expiry date of Feb 4. The measures will now be extended. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio)