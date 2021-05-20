EU, U.S. seeking to resolve aircraft subsidy dispute by July - EU's Dombrovskis

BRUSSELS, May 20 (Reuters) - The European Union and the United States are working to resolve their dispute over subsidies to aircraft makers by July 10, the EU’s trade chief said on Thursday.

“We are working with this deadline in mind. We had intensive and broad discussions on this topic with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week and so during today’s video conference she confirmed this timeline,” European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference.

Both sides suspended their tariffs for four months from March. The suspension runs until July 10, with tariffs re-applying on July 11 if there is no solution. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)