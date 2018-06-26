FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 10:49 AM / in a few seconds

EU could have measures to curb steel imports by mid-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - The European Union could start measures by mid-July to curb steel imports, which could be surging due to U.S. tariffs, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Tuesday.

The European Commission launched an investigation into possible “safeguard” measures at the end of March. It is set to last up to nine months.

“This is an investigation that will probably take until the end of the year before we can get the full picture,” Malmstrom told a news conference.

“We are seriously contemplating to have provisional measures in place, I would say mid-July could be some provisional measures. Exactly what form that will take is still under discussion.” (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Julia Echikson)

