EU is weighing responses to possible U.S. tariffs - EU trade chief

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The European Union is looking at all options as possible responses to tariffs that the United States may impose in a two-way dispute over aircraft subsidies, the bloc’s trade chief said on Tuesday.

The World Trade Organization is expected in the coming days to announce the level of trade sanctions the United States can impose after finding Airbus received billions of dollars of illegal subsidies.

“We are exploring all kinds of areas where we could react but until and if the American tariffs kick in we are prioritising a negotiated solution,” EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a news conference. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)