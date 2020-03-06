EU accepts Transgaz offers to ease natural gas exports from Romania

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had accepted the commitments of Romanian gas pipeline operator Transgaz to boost natural gas exports particularly to Hungary and Bulgaria.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27 member European Union, opened a probe in June 2017 into concerns Transgaz may be hindering gas exports by underinvesting in infrastructure or through tariffs.

Transgaz had however committed to make available capacity at interconnection points.

“This will promote the free flow of gas at competitive prices in South Eastern Europe and is a further step towards a single European energy market,” the EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Romania is the third largest natural gas producer in the bloc, behind the Netherlands and Britain.