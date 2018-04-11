EU considering interim 2025 target for truck CO2 standards

BRUSSELS, April 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission is considering an interim CO2 emissions standard for trucks in 2025 to be followed by a stricter one in 2030, an official said on Wednesday ahead of the publication of the bloc’s first ever such targets.

Unlike other countries such as the United States, China, Japan and Canada, the European Union has no limits on CO2 emissions from trucks, which account for a quarter of road transport emissions.

“We are looking at several options, one being to have a target in 2025, as we have proposed for cars, another one for 2030,” said Alexandre Paquot, head of the Road Transport Unit at the Commission’s climate department, at an event in Brussels.

The Commission is expected to propose its CO2 targets in May, following which the proposal will need to be agreed by EU lawmakers and national governments.

The EU wants to curb greenhouse gas emissions from transport as part of a drive to cut emissions by at least 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

Cars and vans already face a limit of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometre (g/km) by 2021 and the Commission last year proposed tougher emissions limits for 2030.

Campaign group Transport & Environment, which organised the event, said the Commission ought to take into account research showing new diesel trucks can be 24 percent more fuel efficient by 2025.

The industry, which has in the past opposed the idea of introducing CO2 standards for trucks, said it would support a two-step approach.

“What we need is a good baseline on which we can start the reduction of CO2 and kind of a two step approach,” said Joachim Drees, CEO of German truckmaker MAN. There should be a certain standard for certain vehicle classes for 2025, and then a more ambitious standard for 2030, he added.

Aldo Celasco, Commercial Vehicle Director at European carmakers’ lobby ACEA said a good baseline for the emissions standards could be 2019. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti Editing by Alexandra Hudson)