Middle East & Africa

Turkey says concrete steps needed to maintain positive atmosphere with EU

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell give a joint statement ahead of a meeting at the EEAS in Brussels, Belgium, January 21, 2021. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the European Union must take concrete steps in order to maintain a recent positive atmosphere between them, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding there was political will on both sides for a positive agenda.

Ties between Ankara and the bloc have been strained over issues ranging from a dispute between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean to Turkish policy in Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh and Cyprus.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Brussels with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Cavusoglu also said he and Borrell would discuss updating a migrant deal between the bloc and Ankara.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Ece Toksabay and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

