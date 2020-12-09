Turkish presidential spokesman says EU sanctions will not work

ISTANBUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Union’s draft statement regarding the imposition of sanctions on Turkey is disappointing, the Turkish presidential spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that sanctions will not work and will be counterproductive in the long run.

Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey wanted to achieve a positive atmosphere with the EU but that the bloc was “surrendering” to the interests of some of its members. He was speaking via video conference in a German Marshall Fund of the United States event. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)