Trade spat escalation would hurt euro zone economy, ECB's Draghi warns

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - An escalation in trade tensions with the United States would hurt the euro zone’s economy more than currently anticipated, the European Central Bank’s President Mario Draghi said on Friday according to a source close to the matter.

Draghi’s warning to European Union leaders gathering in Brussels largely echo what he and some of the world’s other top central bankers said at an ECB conference last week. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt)