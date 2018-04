SOFIA, April 27 (Reuters) - France’s finance minister said on Friday the European Union must be ready to react to a possible rise of United States’ trade tariffs on EU steel and aluminium.

“The EU has to be ready to take all the appropriate decisions if the American administration decides to raise tariffs on the EU,” Bruno Le Maire told reporters at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Sofia, the Bulgarian capital. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)