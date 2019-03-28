WTO says U.S. failed to withdraw state tax break for Boeing

GENEVA, March 28 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization said on Thursday the United States had ignored a request to withdraw subsidised tax breaks to Boeing in its main planemaking state of Washington as a 15-year-old transatlantic trade row edges towards tit-for-tat sanctions.

The European Union said the WTO appeal ruling had vindicated its claims that Boeing continued to receive subsidies that had been found to be illegal, but the United States said only one measure, a Washington state tax break worth around $100 million annually, had been found to violate the rules. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)