Britain and United States resolve Airbus/Boeing trade dispute

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Britain and United States on Thursday said they had agreed a deal to resolve a tariff dispute over Airbus and Boeing after a similar a U.S.-European Union deal earlier in the week.

Both sides have agreed to suspend retaliatory tariffs for 5 years and cooperate more closely on tackling unfair trade practices by non-market economies, Britain’s trade ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)