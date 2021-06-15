EU's von der Leyen confident of ending U.S. aircraft subsidy dispute

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday she was “very positive” that the European Union and the United States would resolve their 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies during a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.

“I am very positive that we will find an agreement on the Airbus-Boeing issue today in conversation with our American friends,” von der Leyen told a news conference before the EU-U.S. summit on Tuesday.