May 28, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US, EU again at odds over Airbus subsidies at WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 28 (Reuters) - The European Union told the World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement body on Monday that it had acted within days of a WTO ruling to bring its funding of planemaker Airbus into line with WTO rules, a trade official who attended the meeting said.

But a U.S. representative at the meeting said that it was hard to give credence to the EU’s assertion and called for serious discussions to resolve the long-running trade dispute, although Washington was prepared to seek countermeasures if necessary, the official said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

