May 15, 2018 / 3:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 15 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization ruled on Tuesday the European Union had ignored requests to halt all subsidies to Airbus, prompting the United States to threaten sanctions against European products unless it stops “harming U.S. interests”.

The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers.

However, participants said the Geneva watchdog narrowed the scope of a long-running trade dispute by dismissing complaints about the impact of subsidies for a number of other Airbus jetliner programmes, on the grounds they happened too long ago. (Writing by Tim Hepher, editing by Tom Miles)

