Visegrad countries say EU funds distribution should not disadvantage those handling pandemic well

LEDNICE, Czech Republic, June 11 (Reuters) - Central Europe’s Visegrad Group of countries said on Thursday they backed special measures to recover from the coronavirus outbreak but the distribution of EU funds should not disadvantage countries that have managed the pandemic well.

“The economic crisis caused by COVID-19 is symmetric and affects all Member States, but it is asymmetric when it comes to their individual circumstances and capacity to react,” the countries of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia said in a statement. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)