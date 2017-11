FRANKFURT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz has announced plans to buy the shares in credit insurer Euler Hermes it does not yet own by offering investors 122 euros ($145.47) per share in cash.

It has already entered into a share purchase agreement with shareholders representing 11.3 percent of Euler Hermes stock, which will take its holding to 74.3 percent of shares, Allianz said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.8386 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Francois Murphy)