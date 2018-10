MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund and U.S. oilfield services provider Schlumberger plan to complete a deal soon to buy a stake in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling Company, RDIF boss Kirill Dmitriev was cited as saying by TASS news agency.

Dmitriev told reporters separately that state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft was considering a share buyback but did not provide details.