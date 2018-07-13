FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
July 13, 2018 / 12:01 PM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-UK's SFO issues arrest warrant for Kazakh miner Eurasian Resources CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify that the investigation is into ENRC Ltd, not parent company ERG)

July 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) issued an arrest warrant on Friday for the CEO of Kazakh mining company Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), whose unit ENRC Ltd is at the centre of an investigation into fraud, bribery and corruption on an acquisition of some mineral assets.

The warrant for the arrest of Benedikt Sobotka, 37, was issued over his failure to appear for questioning in London on June 26, the SFO said.

ERG did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has in the past denied committing any criminal offence.

The company, which is registered in Luxembourg, has ferrochrome, aluminum, iron ore and energy operations in Kazakhstan, copper and cobalt assets in Africa and iron ore mines in Brazil. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.