CORRECTED-UK's SFO issues arrest warrant for Kazakh miner Eurasian Resources CEO

(Corrects to clarify that the investigation is into ENRC Ltd, not parent company ERG)

July 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) issued an arrest warrant on Friday for the CEO of Kazakh mining company Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), whose unit ENRC Ltd is at the centre of an investigation into fraud, bribery and corruption on an acquisition of some mineral assets.

The warrant for the arrest of Benedikt Sobotka, 37, was issued over his failure to appear for questioning in London on June 26, the SFO said.

ERG did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has in the past denied committing any criminal offence.

The company, which is registered in Luxembourg, has ferrochrome, aluminum, iron ore and energy operations in Kazakhstan, copper and cobalt assets in Africa and iron ore mines in Brazil.