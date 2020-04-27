Financials
Eurazeo says it will support Europcar

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - European buyout fund Eurazeo , which has a 29.9% stake in Europcar, said on Monday it would participate in a plan to support the French car hire firm financially.

Europcar, hit by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, is in talks with banks on a 223 million euro ($241 million)liquidity line guaranteed by the French government, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

“As a minority shareholder of Europcar Mobility Group since 2015, Eurazeo has undertaken to participate in a comprehensive support plan, alongside the French State and a bank consortium,” Eurazeo said in a statement.

It gave no further details.

