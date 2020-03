The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed a win for the CME Group’s Chicago Board of Trade in the antitrust lawsuit that U.S. Futures Exchange LLC filed in 2004.

USFE, formed by Swiss-German Eurex Exchange, filed the suit soon after it started competing with CBOT as an exchange for U.S. Treasury futures. At the time, the CBOT and Chicago Mercantile Exchange were separate entities.

