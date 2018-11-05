Financials
SocGen to sell Polish arm Euro Bank to Bank Millennium

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale agreed to sell its Polish unit Euro Bank to Bank Millennium, as part of its plans to divest non-core assets to focus on its core businesses.

The sale will lead to a 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) reduction in its risk weighted assets and improve its core tier-one capital ratio by 8 basis points, SocGen said. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2019. ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

