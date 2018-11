WARSAW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - It is too early to tell when Poland’s Bank Millennium will be able to pay out dividend, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer Fernando Bicho said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday Millennium said it agreed to take over Societe Generale’s Polish business Euro Bank for 1.83 billion zlotys ($484 million). The bank has not paid out a dividend in the past few years. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)