Bonds News
May 31, 2019 / 9:49 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Greek 10-year bond yield below 3%, spread with Italy at tightest on record

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Greek 10-year government bond yields fell below 3% for the first time on Friday, pushing its cost of 10-year funding to 20 basis points over Italy — an all time low.

Greek 10-year bond yields dropped seven basis points to an all-time low of 2.98% as investors bet on a brighter outlook for Greece ahead of a snap election.

That came as Italian bond yields rose sharply, with the Bank of Italy warning that public debt as a percentage of GDP could rise more than expected.

The Greek/Italian 10-year bond yield gap narrowed to around 20 bps as a result — its tightest on record. (Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below