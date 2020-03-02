Pool of negative-yielding, IG corp bonds in euro area jumped in Feb- Tradeweb

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The pool of negative-yielding, investment-grade corporate bonds denominated in euros jumped in February to the highest level in five months, as coronavirus fears swept through world markets, Tradeweb data showed on Monday.

The market value of investment-grade rated corporate bonds in the euro area trading on the Tradeweb platform with yields below 0% rose to around 1.18 trillion euros as of the end of February, roughly 33% of the total 3.58 trillion euro market.

That was up from around 872 billion euros in January, or 25% of the market, and marked the highest levels since September, Tradeweb data showed.

The pile of negative-yielding euro zone government bonds on the Tradeweb platform was broadly unchanged at the end of February at around 5.26 trillion euros or 65% of the total market. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)