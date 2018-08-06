Italy bonds gain across curve; 2-yr yield falls 10 bps

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italian government bonds rose across the curve on Monday, with two-year yields down 10 basis points to 0.93 percent, extending gains triggered by last week’s announcement on a 2019 budget framework.

The two-year yield had risen as high as 1.36 percent on Friday before the budget announcement laid to rest, at least temporarily, fears that pro-Europe Economy Minister Giovanni Tria could quit the government.

Ten-year yields slipped six basis points to 2.88 percent