May 15, 2018 / 7:34 AM / in an hour

France confident of progress towards euro zone budget with Germany - Elysee adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - France is optimistic that it can reach an agreement with Germany on a common approach that leads to a proposal for a euro zone budget by June, an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

“Our conversations with Germany lead us to be more confident than not,” the adviser told reporters.

The adviser said France was confident that it could also reach agreement with Germany on plans for banking union and a stabilisation fund for the euro zone by June, when EU leaders meet for their next summit in Brusels.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Michel Rose; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Luke Baker

