Financials
June 14, 2019 / 8:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Eurobank concludes buyout of Piraeus Bank's Bulgarian unit

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 14 (Reuters) - Eurobank, Greece’s third-largest lender, said on Friday that its Bulgarian subsidiary Postbank had concluded the acquisition of Piraeus Bank’s Bulgarian unit after obtaining regulatory approvals.

* The acquisition boosts Postbank’s share in Bulgaria’s banking market to more than 10%, ranking it third in terms of total loans, Eurobank said.

* Piraeus Bank said it sold its 99.98% holding in Piraeus Bank Bulgaria for 75 million euros ($85 million). The transaction is capital accretive for the group, strengthening its core equity tier-1 capital ratio by 22 basis points.

* Mediobanca advised Piraeus on the sale. ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below