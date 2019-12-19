Eurobank board to clear sale of FPS to Italy's doValue- sources

ATHENS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Greek lender Eurobank board will meet on Thursday to approve a deal to sell a majority stake in the bank’s loan servicing unit FPS to Italy’s biggest loan recovery firm doValue, banking sources told Reuters.

“Negotiations were finalised and an agreement was reached to sell an 80% stake in Financial Planning Services (FPS) to doValue. The agreement will be put to the bank’s board for final approval,” one of the bankers said.

Mediobanca advised Eurobank while Barclays advised doValue on the deal. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Pamela Barbaglia)