Eurobank finds PIMCO, doValue offers for FPS satisfactory -sources

ATHENS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Greek lender Eurobank’s board decided on Tuesday that two different offers by U.S. funds group PIMCO and Italian bad loan specialist doValue , for its loan servicing unit FPS were satisfactory, banking sources told Reuters.

The sources said that a final decision would be made after the Greek parliament approves government legislation on banks’ non-performing loans, known as the Hercules asset protection scheme. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alexander Smith)