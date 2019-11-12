Financials
November 12, 2019 / 5:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Eurobank finds PIMCO, doValue offers for FPS satisfactory -sources

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Greek lender Eurobank’s board decided on Tuesday that two different offers by U.S. funds group PIMCO and Italian bad loan specialist doValue , for its loan servicing unit FPS were satisfactory, banking sources told Reuters.

The sources said that a final decision would be made after the Greek parliament approves government legislation on banks’ non-performing loans, known as the Hercules asset protection scheme. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below