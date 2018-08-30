CORRECTED-Greek lender Eurobank Q2 profit falls, loan-loss provisions edge up

(Corrects headline to say profit falls, not grows)

ATHENS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s third-largest lender Eurobank on Thursday reported a sharp net profit plunge in April-to-June compared to the first quarter on flat core income and a slight increase in provisions for impaired loans.

Eurobank, which is 2.4 percent owned by the country’s HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net earnings of 1.0 million euros ($1.66 million) from continued operations after profit of 35 million euros in the first quarter.

Accounting for discontinued operations, the bank reported a net profit of 55 million euros after net earnings of 57 million in the first quarter.

Credit loss provisions rose quarter-on-quarter to 169 million euros from 167 million in the first quarter. Non-performing exposures (NPEs) dropped to 40.7 percent of its book from 41.8 percent at the end of March. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Stratos Karakasidis)