Eurobank grows 2019 profit, loan-loss provisions ease

ATHENS, March 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s third-largest lender Eurobank on Thursday reported higher full-year 2019 net profit compared to a year earlier as provisions for impaired loans eased.

Eurobank, which is 2.4 percent owned by the country’s HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net earnings of 127 million euros ($140.86 million), up 36.2% from 93 million euros in 2018.

Credit loss provisions dropped 8.3% year-on-year to 624 million euros. Non-performing exposures (NPEs) dropped to 29.2% of its loan book from 31.1% at the end of September. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)