January 18, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greece's Eurobank buys back preference shares from government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Eurobank, Greece’s third-largest lender, said on Thursday it had bought back preference shares worth about 950 million euros ($1.16 billion) from the government.

The shares were issued to the government under a 28 billion euro ($34.16 billion) liquidity support scheme extended to Greek banks in 2008 at the peak of the global credit crisis.

The buyback was done partially with cash and with the issuance of Tier II capital instruments, the bank said in a statement.

Eurobank announced its buyback plans in October.

$1 = 0.8197 euros Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Renee Maltezou; editing by Jason Neely

