Bonds News
February 18, 2020 / 10:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Euroclear says to push ahead with strategic review

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Euroclear has completed its study on a “structured initiative” to improve liquidity in its shares, the European settlement house’s chairman Marc Antoine Autheman said on Tuesday.

“The next priority now is for Euroclear to launch a regulatory consultation. We will update further on this topic in due course,” Autheman told investors at a meeting in Brussels.

Euroclear hired Goldman Sachs investment bank last year to advise it on strategic options, which could include a listing.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below