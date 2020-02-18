Euroclear says to push ahead with strategic review

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Euroclear has completed its study on a “structured initiative” to improve liquidity in its shares, the European settlement house’s chairman Marc Antoine Autheman said on Tuesday.

“The next priority now is for Euroclear to launch a regulatory consultation. We will update further on this topic in due course,” Autheman told investors at a meeting in Brussels.

Euroclear hired Goldman Sachs investment bank last year to advise it on strategic options, which could include a listing.