Settlement house Euroclear posts record results for 2019

* Full year dividend up 50%

* Mostrey to address shareholders

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Securities settlement house Euroclear posted a record net profit of 431 million euros ($466.73 million) in 2019, up 34% on the prior year, but gave no update on whether it will shake up its ownership structure.

Euroclear had been expected to give an update on a strategic review by the end of 2019. It said in December it would do this in the “coming months”.

Euroclear, which settles stock trades for the London Stock Exchange, Euronext and other exchanges, said on Tuesday it would pay a full year dividend of 82.4 euros per share, up by 50% on 2018.

Euroclear’s chief executive Lieve Mostrey said last June that the Brussels-based company was open to a fundamental transformation, either through a listing or placing shares with major investors. A merger was ruled out.

Mostrey is set to address shareholders later on Tuesday.

Top shareholders, including Euronext, the London Stock Exchange and ICE, own just over half of the company. But there is a long tail of over 100 shareholders that own fractions of 1% and want a more efficient way of cashing in. Goldman Sachs is advising Euroclear on its options.

Euroclear is a cornerstone of Europe’s financial infrastructure, ensuring the completion of securities transactions worth 837 trillion euros last year.

It looked after 30.1 trillion euros of assets in 2019, about half the European settlement market.

Settlement refers to the final leg of a transaction whereby legal ownership and safekeeping of a stock is exchanged for cash.