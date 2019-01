Jan 30 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Wednesday it would buy a 4.92 percent stake in post-trade services provider Euroclear Holding for 278.5 million euros ($318.44 million).

The British exchange operator said the deal would add to its earnings and be funded with existing cash and debt facilities. ($1 = 0.8746 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)