Saidoff-led group drops offer for Israel's Eurocom

JERUSALEM, March 12 (Reuters) - A group led by U.S.-Israeli businessman Naty Saidoff has pulled its offer to buy Eurocom, parent company of Bezeq Israel Telecom, Saidoff’s spokesman said.

At the time of the offer, parent Eurocom controlled 6 of 8 Bezeq board positions but changes mean Eurocom controls just 4 of 11, the spokesman said, adding that Saidoff has informed the court of his decision.

“The deal has massively changed. Eurocom lost control,” the spokesman said.“You don’t pay a control fee when you don’t get control. If we want to just buy shares we can do it on the stock exchange.”