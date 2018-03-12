FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Saidoff-led group drops offer for Israel's Eurocom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 12 (Reuters) - A group led by U.S.-Israeli businessman Naty Saidoff has pulled its offer to buy Eurocom, parent company of Bezeq Israel Telecom, Saidoff’s spokesman said.

At the time of the offer, parent Eurocom controlled 6 of 8 Bezeq board positions but changes mean Eurocom controls just 4 of 11, the spokesman said, adding that Saidoff has informed the court of his decision.

“The deal has massively changed. Eurocom lost control,” the spokesman said.“You don’t pay a control fee when you don’t get control. If we want to just buy shares we can do it on the stock exchange.”

$1 = 3.4444 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely

